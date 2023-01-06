Fact or Fiction: Iconic Batman villain Joker gets pregnant in the comics?

(KGTV) — A story getting some buzz claims the iconic Batman villain Joker gets pregnant in the comics.

It's true.

But there are no gender politics in play here.

In the comic released January 4th, the magician Zantana casts a spell to ensure that no one else will ever have the Joker's baby.

But her true intention gets twisted in the spell and the Joker himself gets pregnant.

We won't go into the strange details, but the Joker ends up having a son who looks just like him.

The story ends there, so it's not clear what comes next.

