Fact or Fiction: Iceberg wall at Titanic Museum collapsed?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims people were injured by the iceberg wall at the Titanic Museum in Tennessee.

It's actually true. Officials say the iceberg wall collapsed at the museum in Pigeon Forge, sending three people to the hospital.

The museum allows guests to experience the environment of the sinking ship.

The self-guided tour includes touching a real iceberg, sticking your hand in 28-degree water, shoveling coal, and trying to stand on a sloping deck.

The museum has been closed since the Aug. 2 mishap.