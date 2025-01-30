Fact or Fiction: ICE rounding people up with vehicles disguised as ice cream trucks?

(KGTV) — A story that spread all over social media claimed ICE is rounding people up using vehicles disguised as ice cream trucks.

But that's fiction.

The misinformation came after an actual ice cream truck in Las Vegas was misidentified on TikTok as an ICE vehicle.

The Las Vegas Ice Cream Patrol features a truck with a law enforcement-style badge on the side.

The owner told tv station KLAS he wanted to build something creative for the community.

He also points out ICE and the Border Patrol don't use trucks from 1985.

