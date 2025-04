(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said he'd like the agency to be run like Amazon Prime for human beings.

It's true.

The Arizona Mirror reports Lyons made the comments at a Border Security Expo in Phoenix.

He said his goal would be a system like Amazon in which trucks round up immigrants for deportation across the U.S.

So far, ICE has not responded to requests to clarify exactly what Lyons might have in mind.