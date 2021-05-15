Fact or Fiction: Hummer fire started by gas cans?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A picture getting some buzz claims to show the aftermath of a Hummer fire that started after the driver lit a cigarette, igniting four cans of gas he had just loaded into the back of the vehicle.

Many skeptics insist this is an old photo and a made-up story. But, for the most part, it's true.

It happened on May 12 in Florida. The driver was hoarding gas and had just filled up four 5-gallon gas cans.

The story about the driver lighting up the cigarette though is not confirmed.

Investigators are still trying to determine the exact cause of the fire.