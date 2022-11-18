Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Human-sized emotional support bear on sale?

An eye-catching story you may have seen claims a human-sized emotional support bear with the body of a man and the head of a teddy bear is now on sale.
Posted at 7:38 PM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 22:38:36-05

(KGTV) — An eye-catching story you may have seen claims a human-sized emotional support bear with the body of a man and the head of a teddy bear is now on sale.

It's true.

The Loving Bear Puffy is a 5’7” oversized plush bear produced by a Bulgarian company.

On the puffybear.com website it says "Puffy replaces the need for the physical presence of a person in various moments and situations of everyday life, especially during long lonely nights."

It costs $160 and the clothes are not included.

As the company notes, it comes "bear naked."

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Donate Today!

Donate Today!