Fact or Fiction: Human-sized emotional support bear on sale?

(KGTV) — An eye-catching story you may have seen claims a human-sized emotional support bear with the body of a man and the head of a teddy bear is now on sale.

It's true.

The Loving Bear Puffy is a 5’7” oversized plush bear produced by a Bulgarian company.

On the puffybear.com website it says "Puffy replaces the need for the physical presence of a person in various moments and situations of everyday life, especially during long lonely nights."

It costs $160 and the clothes are not included.

As the company notes, it comes "bear naked."