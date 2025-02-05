Fact or Fiction: Hotel room has 737 plane in the middle of it?

(KGTV) — Some wild pictures you may have seen claim to show a hotel room that has a 737 plane in the middle of it.
And they’re real.
The 737 suite at the Corendon Amsterdam New West Hotel has two sides separated by the front section of a Boeing 737, complete with cockpit.
The plane also includes 13 seats, overhead bins and a galley cart.
So why is there a plane in a hotel room?
Corendon is actually a Turkish-based airline that has branched into the hotel business.
As for the cost, the room goes for about $310 a night for two people.