Fact or Fiction: Hospital worker paid while absent for 15 years

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A hard-to-believe story claims a hospital worker in Italy is accused of continuing to get paid even though he didn't show up for work for 15 years.

It's true. Salvatore Scumace allegedly hasn't been to work since he was hired at a hospital in 2005. Yet he still allegedly took home nearly $650,000 during that time.

Investigators say Scumace threatened one manager to stop her from filing a disciplinary report against him.

In all, six hospital managers are being investigated in the case. Scumace could face charges of fraud, extortion, and abuse of office.