Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Hospital worker paid while absent for 15 years

items.[0].videoTitle
Fact or Fiction: Employee skipping work for 15 years
Posted at 7:55 PM, Apr 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-22 22:55:45-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A hard-to-believe story claims a hospital worker in Italy is accused of continuing to get paid even though he didn't show up for work for 15 years.

It's true. Salvatore Scumace allegedly hasn't been to work since he was hired at a hospital in 2005. Yet he still allegedly took home nearly $650,000 during that time.

Investigators say Scumace threatened one manager to stop her from filing a disciplinary report against him.

In all, six hospital managers are being investigated in the case. Scumace could face charges of fraud, extortion, and abuse of office.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CLICK TO DONATE!

Community Connection

CLICK TO DONATE!