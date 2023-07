(KGTV) — There is yet another claim of The Simpsons predicting the future.

On July 5, Meta rolled out the new Twitter-like platform called Threads.

Posts are now going around social media claiming the design of that logo bears an unmistakable resemblance to Homer Simpson’s ear.

But that’s fiction.

The image used in the post has been digitally altered to look like the Threads logo.

In actuality, Homer’s ear looks nothing like it.