Fact or Fiction: Home in LA crushed by tree on the market for $500K?

A story that seems hard to believe claims a home in Los Angeles that was crushed in half by a tree is now on the market for half a million dollars.
It's true.

The owners of the house in Monrovia weren't hurt when a pine tree crashed onto the house this summer, but they decided to put the 2,000- square-foot property up for sale.

The real estate agent overseeing the sale calls it the best of indoor-outdoor living.

Despite the home being red-tagged, the agent says he has received a lot of interest on the listing.

