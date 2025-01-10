Fact or Fiction: Hollywood sign catches fire amid LA blazes?

(KGTV) — The heartbreaking videos and images from the ongoing fires in Los Angeles are filling up social media.

A number of them are claiming to show the iconic Hollywood Sign on fire Wednesday night.

Some of them show fire surrounding the sign, while others show the sign engulfed in flames.

While the sign was close to Wednesday night’s fire in the Hollywood Hills, we're happy to report the images are all fakes.

A spokesperson for the Hollywood Sign Trust told the online magazine The Dispatch the sign did not burn and wasn't even in the line of danger.

