(KGTV) — According to social media posts, Hobby Lobby will once again not sell any Hanukkah-themed items this year.

It's true.

In a statement last year the company said “Due to the need to find additional space for some of our stronger categories as well as our newer ones, the decision was made over the last couple of years to discontinue several seasonal product lines, including Mardi Gras, Halloween and Hanukkah."

This will be the third straight year Hobby Lobby won't sell Hanukkah items.