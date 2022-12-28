Fact or Fiction: Historic comeback last night by the Clippers?

(KGTV) — On Monday, the Los Angeles Clippers beat the Detroit Pistons after trailing by 14 points with three minutes left.

You may have heard that teams in that position had lost their last 1,400 games.

That's true and the numbers get even more astounding.

Since 1996, there had been 12,875 games in which a team trailed by 14 or more points with 3 minutes left.

In those games, the trailing team had won only twice before Monday and the Clippers had never won in the 417 times they were in that spot.

But Monday. they managed to tie the game in regulation and then dominated in overtime to win 142 to 131.