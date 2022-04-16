Fact or Fiction: Hillary Clinton takes role in theater production of 'Into the Woods?'

Watch
A headline that got our attention claims Hillary Clinton has taken a role in a theater production of “Into the Woods.”
Posted at 7:36 PM, Apr 15, 2022
(KGTV) — A headline that got our attention claims Hillary Clinton has taken a role in a theater production of “Into the Woods.”

It's true.

From April 19 to May 15, Clinton will voice the role of the giant in the production being staged by the Arkansas Repertory Theater.

According to Playbill, the theater will likely use a recording of Clinton's voice for the role instead of having her backstage during the play's run.

Mrs. Clinton served as Arkansas' first lady when Bill Clinton was governor from 1979 to 1992.

