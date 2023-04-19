Fact or Fiction: Hillary Clinton endorses Ron DeSantis for president?

KGTV) — A video that spread all over social media claims to show former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton endorsing Republican Governor Ron DeSantis for President.

But it's fiction.

In replies to the Twitter post, the person who uploaded the video admitted it was fake, telling a commenter "I'm glad you got it and laughed."

There are also some obvious signs.

@Rumble_Rants, the handle of the account that posted the video, is visible under the MSNBC logo.

Also, Hillary Clinton ends the clip by saying "Hail Hydra" which is the catchphrase of a fictional terrorist organization in the Marvel Universe.

