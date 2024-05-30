Fact or Fiction: Hershey being sued for deceptive packaging on Reese's products?

(KGTV) — A story you have seen claims Hershey is being sued for deceptive packaging on Reese's products.

It's true.

Four people in Florida say Reese's peanut butter products are misleading customers by showing carved-out artistic designs on the wrappers.

The candies in question include Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins, Footballs and Medals.

The consumers say they bought the products on the assumption the candy inside would contain the beautiful designs, but the actual products are blanks.

They're asking for unspecified damages.

The Hershey company has yet to comment.