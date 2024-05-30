Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Hershey being sued for deceptive packaging on Reese's products?

A story you have seen claims Hershey is being sued for deceptive packaging on Reese's products.
Posted at 9:01 PM, May 29, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-30 00:01:19-04

(KGTV) — A story you have seen claims Hershey is being sued for deceptive packaging on Reese's products.

It's true.

Four people in Florida say Reese's peanut butter products are misleading customers by showing carved-out artistic designs on the wrappers.

The candies in question include Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins, Footballs and Medals.

The consumers say they bought the products on the assumption the candy inside would contain the beautiful designs, but the actual products are blanks.

They're asking for unspecified damages.

The Hershey company has yet to comment.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Weeknights

Watch Weeknights