Fact or Fiction: 'Hello Kitty's' boyfriend is actually a girl?

Posted at 8:00 PM, Aug 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-03 23:00:20-04

(KGTV) — An item that has gone viral on social media claims Hello Kitty's boyfriend Dear Daniel identifies as a girl.

The rumor has generated both support and criticism.

But it's much ado about nothing because the claim is fiction.

The official website for the company that created Hello Kitty has a lengthy description of Dear Daniel which calls him Hello Kitty's "boyfriend" and only uses he/him pronouns.

Hello Kitty herself caused a bit of a stir in 2014 when news outlets correctly reported the character is actually a little girl rather than a cat.

