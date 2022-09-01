Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Heinz selling collection of ketchup-stained clothing?

A story that caught our eye claims Heinz is now selling a collection of clothing intentionally stained with ketchup.
Posted at 7:49 PM, Aug 31, 2022
(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims Heinz is now selling a collection of clothing intentionally stained with ketchup.

It's true.

The Heinz Vintage Drip Collection features 157 pieces, each with a unique ketchup stain.

The company teamed up with the thrift store brand ThredUp to create the clothes with the proceeds going to support global hunger relief.

The stains may not last long though.

A Heinz spokesperson confirms they're made from actual Heinz ketchup, which means they will likely wash away over time.

