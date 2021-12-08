Fact or Fiction: Heinz making chocolate orange mayo?

(KGTV) — Images going around online claim to show a chocolate orange mayonnaise from Heinz.

Believe it or not, it's real. But don't look for it here.

Consumers in the UK can enter a drawing to win one of 200 jars of this limited-run chocolate mayo.

According to a news release, the mayonnaise is made with free range eggs, along with melted segments of Terry's Chocolate Orange, which is a traditional confection in the British Isles.

A Kraft-Heinz spokesperson says there are no plans to bring the product to north America.