Fact or Fiction: Heinz creating custom condiment machine?

A story that caught our eye claims Kraft Heinz is coming out with a new machine that lets you create your own condiments, with more than 200 possible combinations.
Posted at 7:51 PM, May 18, 2023
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) —

It's true.

The company has created a prototype called The Heinz Remix.

Customers can select a base of either ketchup, ranch, 57 sauce or barbecue sauce.

You can then add so-called enhancers, including jalapeno, smoky chipotle, buffalo and mango.

Those extra flavors can be added at varying intensity levels.

We're told the most popular concoction at Kraft Heinz's office was mango ketchup.

The plan is to try out the machine in restaurants starting later this year.

