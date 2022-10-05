Fact or Fiction: Hefty selling pumpkin spice garbage bags?

(KGTV) - It seems like just about everything is being offered with pumpkin-spice flavor this time of year.

You may have seen pictures online claiming to show you can even get pumpkin spice garbage bags.

It's actually true.

Starting Sept. 30, Hefty began selling limited-edition cinnamon-pumpkin-spiced trash bags on its website. They were priced at $5.95 a box and have already sold out.

So now your only option is eBay and that will cost you quite a bit more. When we perused it, the prices ranged from $35 to $129 per box, plus shipping.

No word yet from Hefty whether the company plans to produce more of the bags.