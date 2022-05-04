Fact or Fiction: Has Russia declared war on Ukraine?

As Russia's assault on Ukraine continues, it's easy to assume Vladimir Putin has declared war on the country.

But actually that hasn't happened yet.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in what it called a "special military operation."

It is being widely speculated that Putin will formally declare war on Ukraine on May 9th which is known as Victory Day in Russia.

That day commemorates Russia's defeat of the Nazis in 1945.

Putin has been falsely claiming the invasion is an effort to defeat Nazism in Ukraine, so declaring war on that day would fit the propaganda.