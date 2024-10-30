Fact or Fiction: 'Harry Potter Cubby' for rent for $250?

(KGTV)— A story you may have seen claims a man in San Jose is renting out a 3-foot by 10-foot space under his stairs for $250 a month.

It's true.

According to the ad on Craigslist, the so-called “Harry Potter Cubby" can fit a cot.

The person living there will have access to the kitchen, bathroom, internet, tv and Xbox.

In addition to the rent, the tenant will be expected to do some light chores.

While the space seems less than ideal, the price is certain to get people's attention.

The average rent for a studio in San Jose is currently around $2,500 a month.