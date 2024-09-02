Fact or Fiction: Harris' parents make her ineligible to run?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A number of posts on X claim that because Kamala Harris' parents were not natural born citizens, or naturalized at the time of her birth, she is not eligible to run for president.

But that is fiction.

As spelled out on the website Snopes, the citizenship of Harris's parents has no bearing on her eligibility for the presidency.

The U.S. Constitution only requires the candidate themselves be a natural born U.S. citizen, which Harris, who was born in Oakland in 1964, certainly is.