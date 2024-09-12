Fact or Fiction: Harris' earrings were secret earpieces?

(KGTV)— A claim circulating online contends Vice President Kamala Harris's earrings were actually secret earpieces being used to feed her information in real time during her debate with Donald Trump.

But there is zero evidence this is true.

The posters claim Harris was wearing Nova H1 Audio Earrings which were featured in a Kickstarter campaign in Germany.

The device does resemble pearl earrings, but it is different from the earrings Harris wore during the debate.

Harris has worn the same earrings at previous events and a number of people have identified them as 18-karat-gold South Sea Pearl Earrings from Tiffany.