Fact or Fiction: Hand sanitizer recalled for looking too much like water bottles?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims more than 150,000 bottles of hand sanitizer are being recalled because they look too much like water bottles.

It's true.

American Screening is recalling 153,000 bottles of sanitizer containing 70% ethyl alcohol gel.

The 8 oz. containers look so much like water bottles there's a concern people will accidentally drink them.

The recalled sanitizer, which was sold nationwide, can be identified by the small water bottle shape and black flip-top cap with a blue pouring spout.