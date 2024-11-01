Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Fact or Fiction: Halloween is last Friday in October in Utah?

You may have heard that Utah changed when it celebrates Halloween from Oct. 31 to the last Friday in October.
(KGTV)— You may have heard that Utah changed when it celebrates Halloween from Oct. 31 to the last Friday in October.

That's fiction, but it almost happened.

Last year, a bill that would have moved Halloween festivities from Oct. 31 to the last Friday in October passed a State Senate committee in Utah.

But it was rejected by the full Senate.

The idea was to make things less disruptive for families during the week.

But lawmakers weren't buying it, with critics saying people don't need to be told when to celebrate a holiday

