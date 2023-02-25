Fact or Fiction: Hairless Sphynx cat found covered in gang tattoos?

A story that caught our eye claims a cat was found covered in gang tattoos.

It's true.

The hairless gray Sphynx cat was rescued from a Mexican prison during a drug raid.

The kitten, who is believed to be about a year old, is inked on both sides of its abdomen.

One of the tattoos reads "Made in Mexico" which is a phrase commonly used by gangs affiliated with the Sinaloa drug cartel.

The cat is now under the care of animal rescue workers and will be adopted out to the right family.

By the way, tattooing your pet for aesthetic reasons is illegal in New York and a few other states.