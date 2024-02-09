Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Hacked toothbrushes used in Swiss cyber attack?

A story you may have seen claims that millions of hacked toothbrushes were used in a Swiss cyber attack.
Posted at 7:39 PM, Feb 08, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-08 22:39:30-05

KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims millions of hacked toothbrushes were used in a Swiss cyber attack.

That's fiction.

Last week, a Swiss-German news site published a story that three million smart toothbrushes had been hacked to conduct attacks against a company.

But that wasn't the case.

It was actually a hypothetical scenario, although cyber security experts say it is possible.

Millions of internet-connected toothbrushes could be linked together in what's called a ‘botnet’ which would allow them to overload websites and knock them offline.

However, it's much more likely to happen in items such as routers and smart appliances.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Nominate a Leader Today!

Nominate a Leader Today!