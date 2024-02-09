Fact or Fiction: Hacked toothbrushes used in Swiss cyber attack?

KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims millions of hacked toothbrushes were used in a Swiss cyber attack.

That's fiction.

Last week, a Swiss-German news site published a story that three million smart toothbrushes had been hacked to conduct attacks against a company.

But that wasn't the case.

It was actually a hypothetical scenario, although cyber security experts say it is possible.

Millions of internet-connected toothbrushes could be linked together in what's called a ‘botnet’ which would allow them to overload websites and knock them offline.

However, it's much more likely to happen in items such as routers and smart appliances.

