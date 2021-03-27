Fact or Fiction: Gym giving free membership to those who refuse vaccine?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims a New Jersey gym is offering free memberships to those who don't get a COVID-19 vaccine.

It's true.

The owner of Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, N.J., announced that in light of Krispy Kreme giving free donuts to people who get the shot, his gym will give free memberships to those who don't get vaccinated.

This is just the latest defiant move by the gym. Last year, it repeatedly violated the shutdown order and was fined more than $130,000.

Owner Ian Smith also refused to wear a face mask on a flight and was banned from American Airlines.