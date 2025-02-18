Fact or Fiction: Gulf of Mexico, or Gulf of America? A new program lets you decide

(KGTV) — After President Trump announced he was changing the ‘Gulf of Mexico’ to the ‘Gulf of America’ Google altered its maps to reflect the change.

But now there are rumors of a new program that changes it back.

It's true.

Fix the Gulf is an extension offered to Chrome users that does indeed change the Gulf back to the ‘Gulf of Mexico’ on Google Maps.

The free program was created by a computer modder and uploaded a couple of days ago.

President Trump is taking the rename seriously.

He is banning the Associated Press from the Oval Office and Air Force One because it continues to use ‘Gulf of Mexico.’

AP says it serves a global audience which still uses the original name.