Fact or Fiction: Grocery chain telling customers to sniff milk?

(KGTV) — A story that caught our eye claims a supermarket chain is getting rid of "Use By" dates on its milk and telling customers to use the smell test instead.

It's true.

According to the recycling charity Wrap, millions of pints of milk are wasted every year because people follow the "Use By" labels even though the milk is still good for days after.

So Morrisons, a grocery chain in the United Kingdom, is getting rid of the dates and simply telling people to use their nose.

The senior milk buyer at Morrisons tells the BBC "Generations before us have always used the sniff test, and I believe we can too."