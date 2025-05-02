Fact or Fiction: Graham said he supports Trump's bid for Pope?

(KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims Senator Lindsey Graham is publicly supporting President Trump's bid to become the next Pope.

It's true, but don't take it seriously.

It all started when Trump jokingly told reporters his choice for the next Pope would be himself.

In response, Lindsey Graham wrote tongue in-cheek on X that "I was excited to hear that President Trump is open to the idea of being the next Pope. This would truly be a dark horse candidate."

Despite the obvious joke in all this, some people blasted Graham for his suggestion.

Snopes even fact-checked Graham's post and a spokesperson for the Senator confirms it was said in jest.

