(KGTV) — An amusing story making the rounds claims a government meeting in Europe about earthquakes was interrupted by earthquakes.

It's true.

A 2.4 tremor hit during a parliament meeting in Liechtenstein about requiring earthquake insurance. It was followed by a 3.9 quake a short time later.

Everyone was evacuated from the chamber as a precaution. No word if anyone's position on earthquake insurance was swayed.