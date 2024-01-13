Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Government cracking down on using humorous highway signs?

Posted at 6:49 PM, Jan 12, 2024
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A story you may have seen claims the federal government is cracking down on using humor in highway signs.

This one's true.

A draft of the Federal Highway Administration's 2024 manual on traffic control devices calls for an end to signs that are humorous or reference popular culture.

The government argues the signs are too distracting and therefore a danger to drivers.

But states say the signs are more effective because they do capture drivers' attention.

Regardless, these are the new rules and states will have two years to comply.

