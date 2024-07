(KGTV) — Posts going around social media claim Google removed Palestine from Google Maps.

But that's fiction.

As explained by Snopes, Google Maps has never labeled that part of the Middle East as Palestine.

We typed “Palestine” into Google Maps and were taken to the area in question.

But, since Palestine is not a universally accepted name for the territories in Gaza and the West Bank, that label is not used.

Snopes points out Google uses dashed gray borders to represent the disputed areas.