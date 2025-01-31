Fact or Fiction: Google Maps to adopt 'Gulf of America?'

(KGTV) — One of the first things President Trump did after taking office was announce plans to change the name of the Gulf of Mexico to the Gulf of America and to restore the name of Denali Mountain in Alaska to Mount McKinley.

You may have heard that Google Maps will follow suit.

And that's true.

The company announced Google Maps will change the names after the Trump Administration updates its official government sources.

For now, the old names are still being used.

Google also says Gulf of Mexico will not be changed for users in Mexico.

President Obama renamed Mount McKinley to Denali in 2015 as a gesture to Alaska natives.