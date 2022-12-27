Fact or Fiction: Google image shows invisible military aircraft?

(KGTV) – An image going around social media claims to show a "Top Secret Military Stealth Plane" at Dyess Air Force Base in Texas.

The image, which is found on Google Earth, does appear to show a translucent image of some sort of craft.

But it's not a stealth plane.

The picture is just a quirk in how Google Earth puts together its imagery.

Multiple images are often stitched together and traces of large moving objects such as planes can sometimes remain after the images are layered together.

The same phenomenon is also found on the image of the highway outside the base, in which shadowy cars are visible.

The shadowy image of the plane is likely a remnant from the one visible above it in the picture.