Fact or Fiction: Goodyear Blimp says 'Don't Shoot' at Daytona 500 race?

(KGTV) - A picture being sent around social media claims to show the Goodyear Blimp flying over Sunday's Daytona 500, flashing the message "Don't Shoot!"

The message is clearly in reference to the recent spate of objects shot down by the Biden Administration following the China spy balloon incident.

But the picture is fake.

A reverse image search shows it's a digital manipulation of a picture used in a 2020 article about the blimp being mistaken for a UFO by people in New Jersey.

The Goodyear Blimp did fly over Sunday's Daytona 500.

But it did not flash a sarcastic comment about being shot down.