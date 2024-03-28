Fact or Fiction: Golden Girls reboot coming to Disney+ in June?

(KGTV) — A story being sent around social media appears to show a reboot of the Golden Girls is coming to Disney+ in June starring Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph, Amy Pohler and Lisa Kudrow.

The image sometimes comes with a post explaining Fey will be Dorothy, Rudolph will be Blanche, Kudrow will be Rose and Pohler will take over the role of Sophia.

But, although a lot of people would love to see this reboot happen, the whole thing is made up.

The Facebook page from which this originated clearly states it produces nothing but satire.

If the Golden Girls was really coming back you'd hear all about it in the mainstream media.

