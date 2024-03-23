Fact or Fiction: Gmail targeting Trump's email to unsubscribe?

(KGTV) — Some conservative social media influencers are claiming Google is trying to interfere with the election by suggesting Gmail users unsubscribe from Donald Trump's emails.

As evidence, they show screen shots of a Gmail notification asking if the user wants to unsubscribe from President Trump's emails.

But there is nothing nefarious going on.

Gmail automatically sends an unsubscribe notice for any mailing list you haven't opened in more than a month.

So anyone who receives it hasn't opened a Trump email for at least 30 days.

They would get the same notice for any account they've been ignoring.

