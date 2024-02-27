Fact or Fiction: Gmail shutting down this August?

(KGTV) — A major rumor going around online claims Gmail will be shutting down this August.

But not to worry, it's fiction.

Last week, a user on X posted a screenshot of what appeared to be an email from Google Analytics announcing the company will be "sunsetting" Gmail.

The email says Google is making the move so it can focus on developing new technologies and platforms for communication.

It says users will have until August 1 to access and download their emails.

But it's all bogus.

The official X account for Gmail made that crystal clear saying simply "Gmail is here to stay."

