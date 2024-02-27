Watch Now
Fact or Fiction: Gmail shutting down this August?

A major rumor going around online claims that Gmail will be shutting down this coming August. But is it true?
Posted at 7:41 PM, Feb 26, 2024
(KGTV) — A major rumor going around online claims Gmail will be shutting down this August.

But not to worry, it's fiction.

Last week, a user on X posted a screenshot of what appeared to be an email from Google Analytics announcing the company will be "sunsetting" Gmail.

The email says Google is making the move so it can focus on developing new technologies and platforms for communication.

It says users will have until August 1 to access and download their emails.

But it's all bogus.

The official X account for Gmail made that crystal clear saying simply "Gmail is here to stay."

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
