(KGTV) — A video going around online claims to show a giant statue of Jesus Christ being built on the White House lawn.

According to the caption, President Trump is putting the statue up as a symbol that faith is the foundation of this nation.

But the video is a fake.

There is no statue being constructed.

According to Snopes, the TikTok video being sent around of the statue was created by artificial intelligence.

Snopes says the account it came from frequently generates AI content.