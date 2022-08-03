Fact or Fiction: Georgia residents can claim embryos on state taxes?

A story you may have seen claims Georgia residents can now claim embryos as dependents on their state taxes.

It's true.

On August 1st, Georgia's Department of Revenue said taxpayers filing returns from July 20th onward can claim a deduction of up to $3,000 for any fetus whose heartbeat can be detected.

Relevant medical records and supporting documents will be required.

The announcement follows the supreme court's June decision overturning Roe v Wade.

It's not clear what will happen if a woman miscarries after claiming the deduction.