Fact or Fiction: Georgia residents can claim embryos on state taxes?

A story you may have seen claims Georgia residents can now claim embryos as dependents on their state taxes.
Posted at 8:33 PM, Aug 02, 2022
It's true.

On August 1st, Georgia's Department of Revenue said taxpayers filing returns from July 20th onward can claim a deduction of up to $3,000 for any fetus whose heartbeat can be detected.

Relevant medical records and supporting documents will be required.

The announcement follows the supreme court's June decision overturning Roe v Wade.

It's not clear what will happen if a woman miscarries after claiming the deduction.

