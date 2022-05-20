Fact or Fiction: George W. Bush mistakenly calls Iraq invasion unjustified?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims former President George W. Bush accidentally called the invasion of Iraq unjustified during a speech in Dallas.

It's true.

While condemning Russia’s attack on Ukraine during the May 18th speech, Bush mistakenly referred to the decision to launch an “unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq.”

The former president quickly corrected himself to say “Ukraine,” and then said under his breath, “Iraq too.”

Social media users are describing the error as “The greatest Freudian slip in history.”

Mr. Bush, who is now 75, led the U.S. invasion of Iraq over claims of weapons of mass destruction that were never found.

