Fact or Fiction: GEICO is no longer insuring Tesla Cybertrucks?

(KGTV)— A rumor going around social media claims GEICO is no longer insuring Tesla Cybertrucks because the vehicle doesn't meet the company's underwriting guidelines.

But that's fiction.

The claim, which started on a since-deleted post on X, spread onto some news outlets.

But the website Snopes contacted GEICO and was told there is no truth to the story and that coverage for the Cybertruck is available nationwide.

Meanwhile, another story you may have seen about the Cybertruck is true.

Irvine has just become the first city to add the Cybertruck to its police department.

It will be used strictly for community outreach.

