Fact or Fiction: Gas station charging $6.99 a gallon?

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's being reported that a gas station in Virginia was charging people $6.99 a gallon this week.

It’s true. A BP station in Richmond briefly raised prices to $6.99 a gallon.

When questioned about it by a local TV reporter, an employee said they were out of gas. But people outside were still able to fill up.

Price gouging is illegal under the current state of emergency in Virginia, prompted by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown caused by a cyberattack.

The pipeline is finally back online.