Watch
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Gas station charging $6.99 a gallon?

items.[0].videoTitle
Fact or Fiction: Price gouging at the gas pump
Gas prices gas pump
Posted at 8:37 PM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 23:37:52-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — It's being reported that a gas station in Virginia was charging people $6.99 a gallon this week.

It’s true. A BP station in Richmond briefly raised prices to $6.99 a gallon.

When questioned about it by a local TV reporter, an employee said they were out of gas. But people outside were still able to fill up.

Price gouging is illegal under the current state of emergency in Virginia, prompted by the Colonial Pipeline shutdown caused by a cyberattack.

The pipeline is finally back online.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!

Leadership

NOMINATE A LEADER TODAY!