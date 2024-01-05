Watch Now
NewsFact or Fiction

Actions

Fact or Fiction: Gas is below $3 per gallon at majority of stations in the US?

Gas is currently averaging $4.78 a gallon in San Diego County. But would you believe it's actually less than $3 a gallon at a majority of stations in the country?
Posted at 7:34 PM, Jan 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-04 22:34:50-05

(KGTV) — Gas is currently averaging $4.78 a gallon in San Diego County.

But would you believe it's actually less than $3 a gallon at a majority of stations in the country?

It's true.

According to AAA, gas is averaging $3.09 nationwide.

But the median average is $2.79 a gallon.

An Auto Club spokesperson told CBS News about 80,000 of the 120,000 gas stations across the country are selling gas below $3 a gallon.

The national average is being pushed above $3 because of the high prices in states such as Hawaii, Washington and, yes, California.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today

Help Your Neighbors - Donate Today