Fact or Fiction: Gas is below $3 per gallon at majority of stations in the US?

(KGTV) — Gas is currently averaging $4.78 a gallon in San Diego County.
But would you believe it's actually less than $3 a gallon at a majority of stations in the country?
It's true.
According to AAA, gas is averaging $3.09 nationwide.
But the median average is $2.79 a gallon.
An Auto Club spokesperson told CBS News about 80,000 of the 120,000 gas stations across the country are selling gas below $3 a gallon.
The national average is being pushed above $3 because of the high prices in states such as Hawaii, Washington and, yes, California.