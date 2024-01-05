Fact or Fiction: Gas is below $3 per gallon at majority of stations in the US?

(KGTV) — Gas is currently averaging $4.78 a gallon in San Diego County.

But would you believe it's actually less than $3 a gallon at a majority of stations in the country?

It's true.

According to AAA, gas is averaging $3.09 nationwide.

But the median average is $2.79 a gallon.

An Auto Club spokesperson told CBS News about 80,000 of the 120,000 gas stations across the country are selling gas below $3 a gallon.

The national average is being pushed above $3 because of the high prices in states such as Hawaii, Washington and, yes, California.

