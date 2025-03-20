Fact or Fiction: French politician requesting the US return the Statue of Liberty to France?

(KGTV) — A story you may have heard claims a French politician is requesting the United States return the Statue of Liberty to France.

It's true.

Raphaël Glucksmann, a French member of the European Parliament, said America no longer embodies the spirit of the Statue and demanded the U.S. return it.

France gave the U.S. the Statue of Liberty in the 1880's to formalize diplomatic ties and enshrine the concept of American independence.

But it's not going anywhere.

The White House Press Secretary says the Statue absolutely won't be returned and France should be grateful to the U.S. for liberating the country from Nazi occupation during World War II.

