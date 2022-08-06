Fact or Fiction: French physicist catches image of closest star to sun?

(KGTV) — A celebrated French physicist named Étienne Klein tweeted out an image on July 31 claiming it showed Proxima Centauri, the nearest star to the sun.

But it was definitely fiction.

It turns out the image was actually chorizo pork sausage.

Klein later admitted it was just a little joke, but by that time the picture had been retweeted by thousands of people who thought it was really a star.

To make amends, Klein posted an image of the spectacular Cartwheel Galaxy, assuring his followers the photo was genuine.